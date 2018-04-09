Davidson is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Rays, Brain Sandalow of the Chicago Sun-TImes reports.

Davidson will head to the bench for the first time all season after starting each of the White Sox's first eight games. While it's a small sample size, the 27-year-old is off to a solid start to the 2018 campaign, slashing .250/.400/.714 with four homers, eight RBI and nine runs scored through 35 plate appearances. Tyler Saladino will serve as the DH and hit eighth in his stead Monday.

