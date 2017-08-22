White Sox's Matt Davidson: To undergo evaluation Tuesday
Davidson (wrist) will begin a rehab assignment later this week if he checks out after Tuesday's workout, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Davidson has been out since August 1, when he was hit by a Marcus Stroman pitch in the wrist. His rehab assignment should be a quick one -- the minor league season ends in early September anyway, so don't expect Davidson to be on rehab for longer than a week.
