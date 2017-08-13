White Sox's Matt Davidson: Tuesday return unlikely
Davidson (thumb) felt discomfort while swinging a bat Friday, Paul Skrbina of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Davidson and the White Sox had been hoping he could return for Tuesday's series-opener against the Dodgers, but that appears unlikely given the discomfort he's still feeling. While Davidson has been sidelined, Yolmer Sanchez and Tyler Saladino have been getting starts at third base while Nicky Delmonico and Kevan Smith have served as designated hitter.
