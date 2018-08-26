White Sox's Matt Davidson: Whacks two doubles
Davidson went 2-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 6-1 win over Detroit.
Davidson got the start at first base against Tigers left-hander Ryan Carpenter on the mound. With first baseman Jose Abreu (abdomen) sidelined, the left-handed hitting Nicky Delmonico has been the primary starter at first; however, Davidson's been productive of late and manager Rick Renteria wanted to get him in the lineup. Davidson's started six straight and has hit safely in five of them, going 7-for-24 with three doubles, a home run and six RBI.
