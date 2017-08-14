Play

Davidson said his wrist will be re-evaluated in the next few days, Paul Skrbina of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Davidson felt discomfort when attempting to swing a bat last Friday and said "it hasn't been getting much better." Davidson, who has 22 homers and 51 RBI over 302 at-bats, has not played since Aug. 1.

