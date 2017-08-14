White Sox's Matt Davidson: Will be evaluated this week
Davidson said his wrist will be re-evaluated in the next few days, Paul Skrbina of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Davidson felt discomfort when attempting to swing a bat last Friday and said "it hasn't been getting much better." Davidson, who has 22 homers and 51 RBI over 302 at-bats, has not played since Aug. 1.
More News
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Tuesday return unlikely•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Hoping to return Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Lands on DL with wrist issue•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Scratched from Sunday lineup•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Rejoins lineup Sunday•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Remains out Saturday•
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...