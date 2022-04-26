site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Matt Foster: Back with team
Foster returned from the bereavement list Tuesday.
Foster had been away from the team since Friday. He'll return to his role in the bullpen, where he's given up one run on three hits in 6.1 innings so far this season.
