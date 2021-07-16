Foster was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
The right-hander impressed as a rookie last year with a 2.20 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 31:9 K:BB across 28.2 innings, but he's struggled to find that form in 2021. Foster has a 6.15 ERA this season and will head to Triple-A in an attempt to straighten things out.
More News
-
White Sox's Matt Foster: Picks up two-out save•
-
White Sox's Matt Foster: Earns win in relief•
-
White Sox's Matt Foster: Works way back from bad outing•
-
White Sox's Matt Foster: Vultures relief win•
-
White Sox's Matt Foster: Shelled in loss Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Matt Foster: Moves past groin injury•