Foster walked one in a scoreless inning to earn the save in a 5-4 win over the Guardians in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader.

Liam Hendriks pitched in the matinee and took the loss, so he was unavailable for the nightcap. Foster was able to protect a one-run lead despite throwing only seven of 15 pitches for strikes, earning his first save of the season. The right-hander has allowed five runs (four earned) in eight innings in July, and he owns a mediocre 4.97 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 37:13 K:BB while adding five holds and a 1-2 record in 38 innings overall.