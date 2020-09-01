Foster (4-0) struck out two over a scoreless inning to earn the win over Minnesota on Monday.

Foster, who entered a tied game in the eighth inning, picked up his fourth win as a reliever with the assistance of Chicago's powerful offense, which plated three runs in the ninth. The 25-year-old right-hander has added a boost to the bullpen, recording a 1.13 ERA and 20 strikeouts over 16 innings.