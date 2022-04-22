site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Matt Foster: Heads to bereavement list
Apr 22, 2022
Foster was placed on the bereavement list Friday.
Players may spend between three and seven days on the bereavement list, meaning Foster should return sometime next week. AJ Pollock (hamstring) returned from the injured list to take his place on the roster.
