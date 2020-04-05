Play

The White Sox optioned Foster to Triple-A Charlotte on March 6.

Chicago saw enough from Foster during his time at Charlotte and Double-A Birmingham to protect him from the Rule 5 draft over the winter, but the right-hander's demotion early in camp suggests he wasn't particularly close to cracking the White Sox's Opening Day bullpen. He'll look to find success with Charlotte again after posting a 3.76 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 62:19 K:BB in 55 innings with the affiliate in 2019.

