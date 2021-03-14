Foster retired one of the five hitters in his Cactus League debut during Saturday's 6-5 win over the Angels, giving up two runs on two hits and two walks.

According to James Fegan of The Athletic, Foster said that a tweaked groin was behind his delayed start to spring training, but he appears to be healthy again after the White Sox cleared him to make his first appearance of 2021. Foster attributed his poor results Saturday to relying too much of his remodeled slider, so he'll look to iron things out over his remaining handful of relief appearances before Opening Day. Foster was a key piece in the White Sox bullpen as a rookie last season, posting a 2.20 ERA and 0.87 WHIP over 28.2 innings.