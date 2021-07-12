Foster picked up the save Sunday against the Orioles after tossing two-thirds of a scoreless inning.

The White Sox used their regular closer, Liam Hendriks, in the ninth inning so other relievers had to step up to the mound in extra innings. Foster was credited with the save after recording the final two outs of the game, but he's not slated to see any late-inning work unless he absolutely has to. He got off to an impressive start to the season before the wheels came off, though he seems to be turning things around with back-to-back scoreless outings for the first time since mid-May.