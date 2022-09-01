site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Matt Foster: Receives September call-up
RotoWire Staff
Sep 1, 2022
11:34 am ET
White Sox recalled Foster from Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday.
Foster will give the White Sox an extra right-handed arm out of the bullpen for the final five weeks of the season. He's previously made 47 appearances for Chicago this season, logging a 4.50 ERA and 1.32 WHIP across 44 innings.
