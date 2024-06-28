Foster's (elbow) rehab assignment was transferred to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Foster made three appearances in the Arizona Complex League, allowing one run on four hits across three innings. The 27-year-old will take the next, and possibly final, step in his rehab by pitching at Triple-A. Foster hasn't pitched in the Majors since 2022 and is currently recovering from Tommy John surgery. He could be cleared in late July.