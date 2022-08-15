Foster was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Monday.
Foster made five relief appearances for the White Sox in August and posted a 1.80 ERA and 1.60 WHIP in five innings. The right-hander had been with the major-league club since the start of the regular season but will head to the minors after Vince Velasquez (finger) was reinstated from the injured list Monday.
