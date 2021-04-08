Foster (0-1) was charged with the loss Wednesday against Seattle, allowing five runs on five hits and one walk while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning.

It was an ugly outing for the right-hander as he entered the game with Chicago holding a 4-1 lead and left with the Sox down by four runs. Foster's only two outs came via a strikeout and a sacrifice fly, and he exited after allowing three straight baserunners with two outs. The reliever has given up seven runs over his past two appearances after starting the season with a pair of perfect outings.