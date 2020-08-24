site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Matt Foster: Throws scoreless inning
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Foster worked around a hit in a scoreless eighth inning in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Cubs.
Foster extended his scoreless streak to 13.1 innings. He's allowed four hits and three walks while striking out 17 over nine appearances.
