Foster struck out two over two perfect innings as the opener for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cardinals.

This was Foster's second time out as an opener, and both outings have been scoreless. As a matter of fact, whether he's been an opener or a traditional reliever, Foster has not allowed a run. The 25-year-old right-hander has allowed two hits and two walks while striking out 15 of the 32 batters faced over 9.2 innings (six appearances).