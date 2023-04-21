site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Matt Foster: Undergoes Tommy John surgery
RotoWire Staff
Foster underwent Tommy John surgery on his right elbow earlier this week, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Foster has been out all season with what had been termed a forearm strain, but clearly there was more significant damage to his pitching arm. He'll likely be out until around midseason next year.
