Foster was recalled to serve as the 27th man for Monday's doubleheader against the Twins.

Foster has struggled to a 6.15 ERA in 26.1 innings at the big-league level this season. His 26.9 percent strikeout rate and 7.6 percent walk rate are both better than average, but his very low 26.7 percent groundball rate has led to an inflated 2.4 HR/9. He'll likely be limited to low-leverage opportunities during his time with the team, which might only last one day if he's sent down following the doubleheader.