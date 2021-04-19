Foster (1-1) earned the win in the second game of Sunday's doubleheader, allowing one hit and striking out two over 1.2 scoreless relief innings against Boston.

Michael Kopech started the game but was not expected to pitch much more than three innings. He was replaced by Foster after the first two batters reached base in the fourth inning, and Foster took care of Chicago's lead to qualify for the win. J.D. Martinez greeted him with a single that drove in Kopech's run, but he then retired Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers and Marwin Gonzalez to limit the damage. Foster has been part of a slightly maligned bullpen to start 2021, but the group was effective against the Red Sox, MLB's top hitting team entering Sunday, throwing six scoreless innings over the 14 doubleheader frames.