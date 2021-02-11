Reynolds signed with the White Sox as a non-roster invitee Thursday.
Reynolds hasn't done much with his 251 career MLB plate appearances, hitting .212/.282/.323 with four homers and zero steals. He's appeared in just three games over the last two seasons and doesn't seem particularly likely to add many to that tally this season, barring an injury crisis ahead of him.
