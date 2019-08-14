Skole is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros.

With the Astros using a lefty starting pitcher (Wade Miley) for the series finale, Skole will bow out of the lineup as Welington Castillo checks in as the White Sox's designated hitter. Skole, who has posted a .607 OPS since being called up from the minors earlier this month, still appears to be manager Rick Renteria's preferred DH versus right-handed pitching.