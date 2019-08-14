White Sox's Matt Skole: Checks out of lineup
Skole is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros.
With the Astros using a lefty starting pitcher (Wade Miley) for the series finale, Skole will bow out of the lineup as Welington Castillo checks in as the White Sox's designated hitter. Skole, who has posted a .607 OPS since being called up from the minors earlier this month, still appears to be manager Rick Renteria's preferred DH versus right-handed pitching.
More News
-
White Sox's Matt Skole: Getting run with White Sox•
-
White Sox's Matt Skole: Contract selected by White Sox•
-
White Sox's Matt Skole: Rejoins Chicago on minors deal•
-
White Sox's Matt Skole: Removed from 40-man roster•
-
White Sox's Matt Skole: Sent back to minors•
-
White Sox's Matt Skole: Takes seat Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...
-
Eight trending hitters: Pros and cons
The waiver wire has seen a surge in activity over the past week because of some new bats grabbing...
-
Waivers: On Braves closers, Aquino
The Braves may not have a closer, but the Rays do. And how hard should we buying into Aristides...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...