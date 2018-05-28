White Sox's Matt Skole: Contract purchased from minors
Skole had his contract purchased from Triple-A Charlotte on Monday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Skole will take the roster spot of Matt Davidson (back), who was sent to the disabled list in a corresponding move. The 28-year-old was hitting .259/.360/.442 with five homers through 42 games with the Knights prior to earning a promotion and could see some starts at DH while Davidson is on the shelf. Ricardo Pinto was designated for assignment to open up a 40-man roster spot for Skole.
