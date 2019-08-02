White Sox's Matt Skole: Contract selected by White Sox
Skole had his contract selected from Triple-A Charlotte by the White Sox on Friday.
Skole re-signed with Chicago on a minor-league deal in November and has a .248/.384/.497 slash line with 21 home runs in 92 games at Triple-A. The 30-year-old figures to be a reserve option at first base and designated hitter.
