Skole is the designated hitter and batting cleanup Saturday against Oakland.

Skole was called up to the big-league club on August 2 and appeared only as a pinch-hitter in his first three games. However, he's now started four of the team's past six contests. He's 2-for-12 in that span with seven strikeouts, but the team appears intent on giving him continued opportunity.

