White Sox's Matt Skole: Homers in MLB debut
Skole went 2-for-3 with a single, a home run, a walk and two runs scored in Monday's 9-6 loss to the Indians.
The 28-year-old Skole made his major league debut Monday and helped build the White Sox's lead early before defense and faulty pitching turned the game into yet another loss. Skole had his contract purchased from Triple-A Charlotte earlier as a replacement for Matt Davidson, who landed on the 10-day disabled list with back spasms. Davidson is not expected to miss much more than the 10-day minimum, so Skole has a short window of time.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: A new side of Musgrove
Joe Musgrove showed in his season debut that he might have more upside than he gets credit...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Mac Williamson should hit the ground running off the DL while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy the...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 10 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Matt Carpenter and fade Rafael Devers
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start