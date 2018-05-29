Skole went 2-for-3 with a single, a home run, a walk and two runs scored in Monday's 9-6 loss to the Indians.

The 28-year-old Skole made his major league debut Monday and helped build the White Sox's lead early before defense and faulty pitching turned the game into yet another loss. Skole had his contract purchased from Triple-A Charlotte earlier as a replacement for Matt Davidson, who landed on the 10-day disabled list with back spasms. Davidson is not expected to miss much more than the 10-day minimum, so Skole has a short window of time.