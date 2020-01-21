Play

Skole signed with the White Sox as a non-roster invitee Tuesday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Skole recorded a .208 batting average with seven runs and six RBI in 27 games for the White Sox last season before being released to minor-league free agency in October. The veteran designated hitter will get another chance to impress the coaching staff this spring in attempt to land a spot on the White Sox roster for the third time.

