Skole re-signed with the White Sox on a minor-league contract, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.

Skole was dropped from the White Sox's 40-man roster in early September after making the first four big-league appearances of his career and going 3-for-11 with a home run. The first baseman will stick in the organization in 2019 and will most likely report to Triple-A Charlotte to begin the campaign.

