White Sox's Matt Skole: Retreats to bench vs. lefty
Skole isn't in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Angels.
Skole will check out of Friday night's lineup with a lefty in Patrick Sandoval slated to toe the rubber for the opposition. Welington Castillo is set to serve as the designated hitter and will bat sixth in Skole's absence.
More News
-
White Sox's Matt Skole: Checks out of lineup•
-
White Sox's Matt Skole: Getting run with White Sox•
-
White Sox's Matt Skole: Contract selected by White Sox•
-
White Sox's Matt Skole: Rejoins Chicago on minors deal•
-
White Sox's Matt Skole: Removed from 40-man roster•
-
White Sox's Matt Skole: Sent back to minors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...