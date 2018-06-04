Skole was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Monday.

Skole will report back to the Knights to clear room on the roster for Matt Davidson, who was brought back from the disabled list in a corresponding move. The 28-year-old held his own in his first taste of the majors, going 3-for-11 (.273) with a homer and a pair of walks in four games. He'll continue to serve as organizational depth with Davidson and Jose Abreu blocking his path.

