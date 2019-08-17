Skole remains out of the starting lineup Saturday against the Angels.

James McCann will serve as the designated hitter and bat fourth against right-hander Noe Ramirez. Skole's fourth straight absence comes while slashing .259/.310/.296 across 27 August at-bats. The left-handed hitting first baseman owns a .652 OPS in 24 plate appearances against righties.

