Skole is out of the lineup Sunday against the Brewers.

Following Matt Davidson's (back) placement on the 10-day disabled list in late May, the White Sox have taken a platoon approach to the designated-hitter spot, with Skole garnering the bulk of the starting assignments as the left-handed hitter. However, with southpaw Brent Suter starting for Milwaukee on Sunday, Skole will head to the bench, allowing Jose Rondon to slot in at DH and bat fourth.