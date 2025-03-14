Thaiss is projected to be on the White Sox's Opening Day roster by Scott Merkin of MLB.com.

Thaiss joined the White Sox this offseason and has had a decent spring, collecting six hits across 19 at-bats while striking out only three times. While much of Chicago's roster lacks standout talent, catcher is the exception with the pair of Kyle Teel and Edgar Quero --both promising prospects -- knocking on the door of the majors. That could ultimately cost Thaiss playing time later in the season, but he appears to still have a decent shot to make the Opening Day roster.