The Cubs traded Thaiss to the White Sox on Tuesday in exchange for cash, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.

The Cubs acquired Thaiss from the Angels in November, but after signing Carson Kelly to a two-year deal, the former became expendable and will now compete for playing time with the Sox. Thaiss slashed .204/.323/.299 with 16 RBI in 186 plate appearances last season, and his main competition during spring training figures to be Korey Lee and prospect Edgar Quero.