Thaiss isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game versus Boston.
Thaiss will step aside Saturday to allow Omar Narvaez to get a second consecutive start behind the dish following his three-RBI performance Friday. Thaiss owns a .737 OPS through 10 games this season and still figures to be Chicago's primary backstop.
