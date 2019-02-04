Tomshaw signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Monday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Tomshaw spent the majority of 2018 with Double-A Birmingham, struggling to a 5.09 ERA and 1.45 WHIP across 21 starts (120.1 innings). He also made six starts with Triple-A Charlotte, finishing with an 8.58 ERA and 1.91 WHIP through 28.1 frames. The 30-year-old righty has yet to make his major-league debut and doesn't figure to do so in 2019.

