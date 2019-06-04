White Sox's Matthew Thompson: Lands with White Sox in second round

The White Sox have selected Thompson with the No. 45 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

Thompson, a prep righty from Texas, came into his senior season with a chance to develop into a top-10 overall pick in this year's draft, but didn't quite reach those heights. At 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, he has a very smooth, athletic delivery, but his stuff has waxed and waned from start to start this spring. His fastball should develop into a plus pitch in pro ball, but there were times when it was clocked in the upper-80s this year. His slider could also become a plus pitch, but it has been inconsistent as well. Thompson's curveball and command have also been spotty this year. He will probably be a fairly slow riser through the minors as he works on refining his arsenal, but there is at least No. 3 starter upside if everything eventually clicks.