Martinez was traded from the Dodgers to the White Sox on Friday for international slot money.

A 19-year-old righty pitching in the Arizona Complex League, Martinez has a 4.73 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 28 strikeouts in 26.1 innings this season. He has decent stuff but will need to cut down on the free passes (14.2 percent walk rate) in order to remain a starting pitcher.