White Sox's Melky Cabrera: Posts second four-hit game in week

Cabrera went 4-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Royals.

This was Cabrera's second four-hit game in the last six games, a stretch in which he's hit .480 (12-for-25) with three homers and five RBI. He's getting hot at the right time as the White Sox are in sell-off mode and playoff contenders are looking for additional help. The hiccup with Cabrera, who is in the final year of his contract, is that he'd be an expensive rental and his advanced defensive metrics (-5 Defensive Runs Saved, -4.7 Ultimate Zone Rating) aren't all that appealing.