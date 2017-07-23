White Sox's Melky Cabrera: Posts second four-hit game in week
Cabrera went 4-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Royals.
This was Cabrera's second four-hit game in the last six games, a stretch in which he's hit .480 (12-for-25) with three homers and five RBI. He's getting hot at the right time as the White Sox are in sell-off mode and playoff contenders are looking for additional help. The hiccup with Cabrera, who is in the final year of his contract, is that he'd be an expensive rental and his advanced defensive metrics (-5 Defensive Runs Saved, -4.7 Ultimate Zone Rating) aren't all that appealing.
More News
-
White Sox's Melky Cabrera: Thrives in leadoff spot•
-
White Sox's Melky Cabrera: Launches ninth homer in Sunday's win•
-
White Sox's Melky Cabrera: Walk-off double Friday•
-
White Sox's Melky Cabrera: Enhancing trade value•
-
White Sox's Melky Cabrera: Drives in five runs•
-
White Sox's Melky Cabrera: Delivers go-ahead knock Thursday•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...