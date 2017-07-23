White Sox's Melky Cabrera: Removed with foot bruise
Cabrera was taken out of Sunday's game against the Royals in the fifth inning due to a bruised left foot, Dan Hayes of CSN Chicago reports.
The incident stemmed back to when the outfielder fouled a ball off his foot in the third inning, so given that he was able to play the field a couple times before being removed is certainly a good sign for him moving forward. Consider Garcia day-to-day for the time being. Alex Hanson took over for him in left field to finish out the contest.
