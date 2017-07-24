White Sox's Melky Cabrera: Will start Monday

Cabrera (foot) will man left field and occupy the leadoff spot in Monday's game against the Cubs, Dan Hayes of CSN Chicago reports.

Cabrera was pulled early in Sunday's series finale with the Royals shortly after fouling a ball off his foot during a third-inning at-bat, but it looks like his removal was only precautionary. He was diagnosed with only a foot contusion, and the fact that he's back in the outfield a day later suggests the White Sox aren't overly concerned with his mobility. Cabrera looks like a safe play in weekly leagues for those who have been depending on him.