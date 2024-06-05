Chavis signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Wednesday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Chavis inked a MiLB deal with the Mariners during the offseason and spent the first several months of the year with Triple-A Tacoma, slashing .290/.366/.485 with 29 RBI across 191 plate appearances. He opted out of his deal with Seattle on June 1 and will now look to carve out a role for himself with the White Sox. The 28-year-old has experience covering every base as well as in left field, and he could join the big-league club at some point if his bat remains hot at Triple-A Charlotte.