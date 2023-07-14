The White Sox reinstated Kopech (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list ahead of his start Friday against Atlanta.

Kopech landed on the injured list July 2 due to shoulder inflammation after having his most-recent turn in the rotation skipped prior to the All-Star break. Now that he's fully recovered from his injury, Kopech will start on the mound to begin Chicago's second half after putting up a 4.08 ERA and 1.36 WHIP through 86 innings across his first 16 starts.