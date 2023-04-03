Kopech took the loss Monday, allowing seven runs on eight hits and three walks over 4.2 innings of work against the Giants. He struck out five.

Kopech could not keep the ball in the park during Monday's loss, as five San Francisco hitters took him deep before his exit. The right-hander fell behind in counts consistently through his 4.2 frames, as he threw first strikes to hitters just 13 out of 25 attempts. It's a disappointing first outing for Kopech after some high praise for his work this spring, but he'll get a chance to bounce back in his next outing which is scheduled for Sunday against the Pirates.