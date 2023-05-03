Kopech allowed one run on a hit and five walks while striking out seven over six innings Tuesday against the Twins. He did not factor into the decision.

Kopech was able to maneuver through his command issues to turn in his second quality start of the year. The Twins nearly got on the board in the first inning, but Andrew Benintendi was able to reach over the wall and pull in what would have been a home run by Carlos Correa. Kopech did not allow a runner in scoring position until the sixth frame. He loaded the bases after a single and two walks but escaped with just a sacrifice fly to put the Twins up 1-0. Despite the shaky control after allowing a season-high five walks, it was a nice rebound performance from Kopech, who had struggled to a 7.01 ERA across five starts in April. The 27-year-old now has a 5.97 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 34:21 K:BB over 31.2 innings. He tentatively lines up for a matchup against the Reds over the weekend.