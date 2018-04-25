Kopech allowed allowed one run on one hit and two walks Wednesday for Triple-A Charlotte, striking out eight batters in six innings.

The start brings Kopech's ERA down to 2.14 on the season. He's struck out 29 batters in 21 innings, walking seven. The young flamethrower certainly seems to be major-league ready, though with the White Sox starting the season 5-15, they have little reason to rush him. The deadline to secure an extra year of team control has already passed, but the team could still elect to wait until after the Super Two deadline (sometime in late May or early June) in order to save money.