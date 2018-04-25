White Sox's Michael Kopech: Another dominant Triple-A start
Kopech allowed allowed one run on one hit and two walks Wednesday for Triple-A Charlotte, striking out eight batters in six innings.
The start brings Kopech's ERA down to 2.14 on the season. He's struck out 29 batters in 21 innings, walking seven. The young flamethrower certainly seems to be major-league ready, though with the White Sox starting the season 5-15, they have little reason to rush him. The deadline to secure an extra year of team control has already passed, but the team could still elect to wait until after the Super Two deadline (sometime in late May or early June) in order to save money.
More News
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Fans 10 in loss•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Takes different path Saturday•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Fans eight in season debut•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Will develop changeup in minors•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Sent to minor-league camp•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: No chance at Opening Day roster•
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.
-
Ready for Acuna?
Top prospect Ronald Acuna is getting the call for the Braves, and his Fantasy owners will soon...
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...
-
Waivers: Let's chase upside
It's all about upside on the waiver wire, so let's look for some.
-
Ranking the prospect call-ups
Some of the minor-leaguers we were most looking forward to seeing came pouring into the big...