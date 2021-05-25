Kopech blanked the Cardinals over two innings of relief Monday in the White Sox's 5-1 win. He struck out three and gave up two hits and no walks in the 28-pitch outing.

Kopech protected Chicago's four-run lead during the final two frames after starter Lance Lynn exited following seven innings of one-run ball. After the scoreless appearance, Kopech's ERA now sits at 1.78 over 30.1 innings, with the right-hander piling up 45 strikeouts across his 13 outings. The White Sox have no immediate plans to move Kopech into the rotation, but his sterling ratios out of the bullpen are enough to make him worthy of rostering in just about any fantasy league.