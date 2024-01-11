Kopech (knee) agreed to a one-year, $3 million deal with the White Sox on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

He ended the year on the shelf with knee inflammation but will presumably be ready for spring training. Kopech, 27, logged a career-high 129.1 innings last year, but he also had a career-worst 5.43 ERA and 1.59 WHIP.